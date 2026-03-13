4 Trade Targets That Could Save the Bengals’ Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of talent and potential on their roster right now. They signed Boye Mafe away from the Seattle Seahawks and Bryan Cook away from the Kansas City Chiefs. They also landed Jonathan Allen to bolster their defensive tackle room.

Mafe and Cook will start, but all three players will play big roles on defense. Here are a few trade candidates that the Bengals could target to continue to add talent to their roster:

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux is the perfect target for the Bengals. Thibodeaux is expected to be dangled as a trade chip this offseason with the expectation being that he will only be worth a fourth-round pick, if not less.

The talent and cost pair together to form the perfect storm for the Bengals.

They can afford to give up a mid to late round pick to help replace Trey Hendrickson. Thibodeaux is the perfect target.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer

With Noah Fant leaving town, the Bengals need a tight end to complement Mike Gesecki.

Las Vegas Raiders veteran Michael Mayer is the perfect option for a few reasons. He's a quality inline option that can block as well as almost any tight end in the AFC. He would pair well with Gesicki. He wouldn't cost much either. Mayer grew up in Independence, Kentucky, which is just 20 minutes from Paycor Stadium. Maybe the Bengals could acquire Mayer in a blockbuster deal that also results in a superstar edge rusher coming to Cincinnati. More on that in a minute.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter

While the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly aren't entertaining a trade for Jalen Carter right now, the Bengals should be willing to overpay to land him. They should be willing to give up two first round picks and a player to bring Carter to Cincinnati.

Carter is a game wrecker who excels at every aspect of being a defensive tackle. He would bolster the Bengals run defense in a huge way while also doubling as a dominant pass rusher. It's unlikely, but the Bengals should at least explore the idea.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby was reportedly going to the Baltimore Ravens, but the deal fell through. Now the Bengals have the perfect chance to replace Hendrickson with a player who's even better in Crosby.

The fit is perfect. The Bengals have the draft capital to pull a deal off. There's a bit of buzz connecting the two parties, but it seems a bit unlikely as things currently sit.

If the Bengals are seriously going to be "all-in" this year, pursuing a Crosby trade would be the ultimate move.

