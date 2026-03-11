Bengals Path to Maxx Crosby Trade Just Got Even More Difficult
The NFL world was flipped on its head on Tuesday night after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby in exchange for two first-round picks.
Less than 24 hours later, the Ravens agreed to a massive contract to pay former Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson the same money they would have paid Crosby. Hendrickson agreed to a 4-year, $112 million deal with $60 million guaranteed. So, in essence, the Ravens practically "traded" (by backing out of the deal) Crosby back to the Raiders in exchange for two first-round picks and Hendrickson.
There are a lot of sketchy details with this entire situation.
Either way, it opens up the door for the Bengals to make a trade for Crosby instead.
Why the Bengals should trade for Maxx Crosby
Trading for Crosby is the perfect move for the Bengals.
The first thing to address is his knee, which is the reason for the "failed physical" with the Ravens.
"Maxx Crosby is eight weeks from having meniscus surgery and got off crutches only last week. He is on schedule, and they are working to get him ready for the regular-season opener," NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X Wednesday morning.
Crosby is still recovering from knee surgery, but it doesn't seem like anything is off with his timeline or recovery. There's no added risk aside from the fact that he had the surgery itself.
And Crosby is one of the best edge rushers in the league. He's a game breaker who would fit perfectly as the anchor or the Bengals defensive line.
Is he worth trading two first-round picks for?
This is where the potential trade becomes difficult.
Last night, shortly after the trade fell through, I suggested the Bengals should trade this year's first-round pick and 2027's fourth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby. But it turns out, the Raiders are still looking for two first-rounders, and they are reportedly not willing to come off that asking price.
"Teams that are interested in Maxx Crosby believe the Raiders aren't going to come off their asking price of two first-round picks at this time," NFL insider Dianna Russini wrote on X.
The Raiders don't have the same leverage that they had a week or two ago. There are fewer suitors for Crosby because teams have already used the money they would have spent on Crosby on other players to fill their rosters.
But the Raiders still hold some leverage because they don't have to trade him. If they stand pat on needing two first-rounders in return, will the Bengals pull the trigger?
