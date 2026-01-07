Bengals Division Rival Eyeing Dan Pitcher for Head Coaching Vacancy

CINCINNATI — The Browns have put in a request to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher according to Dianna Russini of The Atheltic.

That isn't surprising. Pitcher is considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. Given the Browns' issues on offense, bringing in a coach like Pitcher would make sense.

"I wouldn't sleep on Pitcher as a candidate. He has some fans in Cleveland," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Wednesday.

It wouldn't be shocking to see other teams put in requests to interview Pitcher.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor doesn't have any plans of making changes to his coaching staff. He praised the job they did last week.

"Really excited, really excited about the direction these guys are going," Taylor said. "A lot of the new guys on defense, O-line guys, really pleased with how they just fit as a staff. The type of people they are, the type of workers they are, their football IQ, their ability to work well with others, and adapt to scheme, and have great ideas. And I think that we've got a really strong collection of coaches. That I always feel this way, that over the next 10 years, you're gonna see unbelievable things from everybody on the staff. And I see them every day and know what they're capable of. Don't ever wanna lose any of them, cuz I think we have a really, really, really strong coaching staff.”

Pitcher is entering his third seasons as Bengals offensive coordinator. He's been with the organization since 2018 and has been Joe Burrow's quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator for his entire NFL career.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok