Why the Bengals May Benefit From Something 21 Other NFL Teams Won’t Have

CINCINNATI — The Bengals retained offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher this offseason, despite the veteran coach drawing interest from other teams.

He interviewed for the Browns head coaching job and there was some thought that he was the favorite at one point. He also interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, which included playcalling duties.

Despite the outside interest, the Bengals were able to bring back Pitcher. He's been with the organization since 2018 and is entering his third season as offensive coordinator.

The Bengals are banking on continuity in a league full of turnover.

New Offensive Coordinators

Jun 10, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and head coach Zac Taylor talk during practice at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

There will be 21 first-year offensive coordinators in the NFL this season, which includes three new head coaches and offensive coordinators in the AFC North. Even the Chiefs had coaching turnover with Eric Bieniemy returning to be their offensive coordinator.

1) Titans: Brian Daboll

2) Chargers: Mike McDaniel

3) Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy

4) Lions: Drew Petzing

5) Dolphins: Bobby Slowik

6) Commanders: David Blough

7) Falcons: Tommy Rees

8) Bucs: Zac Robinson

9) Ravens: Declan Doyle

10) Bills: Pete Carmichael

11) Eagles: Sean Mannion

12) Browns: Travis Switzer

13) Broncos: Davis Webb

14) Giants: Matt Nagy

15) Jets: Frank Reich

16) Cardinals: Nathaniel Hackett

17) Steelers: Brian Angelichio

18) Bears: Press Taylor

19) Raiders: Andrew Janocko

20) Seahawks: Brian Fleury

21) Rams: No Announcement Yet

Coaching Changes

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks at a press conference after wrapping up the 2025 season. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals did make some changes to their coaching staff this offseason. They hired Davis Koetter as assistant wide receivers coach and moved Jordan Salkin to assistant quarterback's coach.

James Casey will remain the tight ends coach, but will also have the title of run game coordinator. Ronnue Regula is now the assistant linebackers coach and Mike Moon has been promoted to assistant defensive line coach.

"I feel confident in the people that we have here," Joe Burrow said in December. "I think we have really smart coaches ... I have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s putting together the plans for us week in and week out."

The Bengals are hoping that their continuity will give them a major advantage this season.

