Why the Bengals May Benefit From Something 21 Other NFL Teams Won’t Have
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals retained offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher this offseason, despite the veteran coach drawing interest from other teams.
He interviewed for the Browns head coaching job and there was some thought that he was the favorite at one point. He also interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, which included playcalling duties.
Despite the outside interest, the Bengals were able to bring back Pitcher. He's been with the organization since 2018 and is entering his third season as offensive coordinator.
The Bengals are banking on continuity in a league full of turnover.
New Offensive Coordinators
There will be 21 first-year offensive coordinators in the NFL this season, which includes three new head coaches and offensive coordinators in the AFC North. Even the Chiefs had coaching turnover with Eric Bieniemy returning to be their offensive coordinator.
1) Titans: Brian Daboll
2) Chargers: Mike McDaniel
3) Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy
4) Lions: Drew Petzing
5) Dolphins: Bobby Slowik
6) Commanders: David Blough
7) Falcons: Tommy Rees
8) Bucs: Zac Robinson
9) Ravens: Declan Doyle
10) Bills: Pete Carmichael
11) Eagles: Sean Mannion
12) Browns: Travis Switzer
13) Broncos: Davis Webb
14) Giants: Matt Nagy
15) Jets: Frank Reich
16) Cardinals: Nathaniel Hackett
17) Steelers: Brian Angelichio
18) Bears: Press Taylor
19) Raiders: Andrew Janocko
20) Seahawks: Brian Fleury
21) Rams: No Announcement Yet
Coaching Changes
The Bengals did make some changes to their coaching staff this offseason. They hired Davis Koetter as assistant wide receivers coach and moved Jordan Salkin to assistant quarterback's coach.
James Casey will remain the tight ends coach, but will also have the title of run game coordinator. Ronnue Regula is now the assistant linebackers coach and Mike Moon has been promoted to assistant defensive line coach.
"I feel confident in the people that we have here," Joe Burrow said in December. "I think we have really smart coaches ... I have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s putting together the plans for us week in and week out."
The Bengals are hoping that their continuity will give them a major advantage this season.
