Bengals Drawing Major NFL Draft Buzz for Superstar Defender

The Cincinnati Bengals need to put together the perfect offseason this year if they want to put a contending team on the field next year. The offense has been one of the best units in the league when Joe Burrow is healthy, but the defense has struggled so much that it doesn't matter.

With the 2026 NFL Draft coming up, there are a lot of prospects that could help the Bengals improve their defense. They hold the 10th overall selection. All of their picks are going to matter, but the Bengals can't afford to miss with their top draft selection.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently listed the Bengals as one of the best fits for Ohio State NFL Draft prospect Caleb Downs this offseason. Downs could be the perfect prospect to help a poor Bengals defense.

Caleb Downs Would Fit Perfectly as the Leader of the Bengals Defense

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"The Bengals need help on defense on all levels after being the NFL's third-worst scoring defense (28.9 points per game) in 2025," Podell wrote. "That aid needs to come through the draft: they've drafted 62 defensive players since 2011, and none of them have earned a Pro Bowl selection while playing for Cincinnati. That's the longest active drought in the NFL without picking a homegrown Pro Bowler on defense, per CBS Sports Research.

"Downs is Swiss Army knife of a defensive back who can line up in coverage at strong safety, nickel or even in sub packages as a linebacker. He is an outstanding blitzer thanks to his instincts, and he's strong against the run with great tackling angles. He would be an immediate starter on the Bengals' defense."

Versatile Playmaker and Leader

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (2) intercepts a pass from Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (not in the photo) during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downs is a generational prospect at safety. There's nothing he can't do on the field, though he plays the best in the box when he's trusting his instincts. He's also very good in coverage, which should make up for the lack of positional value for safeties, especially high in the NFL Draft.

The Bengals need somebody to lead their defense. Downs is a natural born leader who led an Ohio State defense with stars like Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. He could stay in the state of Ohio, come to Cincinnati and lead the next generation of the Bengals' defense.

