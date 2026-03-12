The Cincinnati Bengals made two big moves to begin their offseason by signing edge rusher Boye Mafe to bolster their pass rush and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

Mafe has been rising star for a few years, but he's seemingly on the brink of a breakout season. Cook is a hometown kid and brings the secure tackling that the Bengals need from the safety position.

Despite the additions, Cincinnati needs to add three or four more impact players to their defense if they want to become true contenders in 2026.

A key veteran was released on Thursday and he could be the perfect fit for the Bengals.

Dre Greenlaw is a Free Agent LB for Bengals to Watch

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) and Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

A few days ago, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Denver Broncos were releasing linebacker Dre Greenlaw this offseason. On Thursday, the Broncos confirmed this and made it official.

Adding an impact linebacker should be one of the top priorities for the Bengals, alongside adding to the defensive line and the edge rushers.

Greenlaw is one of the best, and most realistic, options on the board. His injury history makes him risky enough for a deal to come very affordable for the Bengals. While fans might not want to add a player with an injury history like Greenlaw's (he's only played 10 games over the last two years), it's the kind of affordable move that the front office could pull the trigger on.

When healthy, Greenlaw is a weapon. He's a stout run defender who's very physical and imposing in the box. His coverage abilities are solid, too. The only issue is keeping him on the field. As of now, he's healthy. The Bengals should look into adding him if they can land him on an affordable one or two-year deal.

Cincinnati pursued other free agent linebackers, but a deal didn't come together. Maybe Greenlaw will be the perfect fit and bring noteworthy experience to a young room that includes Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

