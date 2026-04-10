Bengals Insider Reveals Why Cincinnati Hasn’t Added a Veteran Linebacker

It's no secret the Cincinnati Bengals are re-working one of the NFL's worst defenses this offseason. They finished second-worst in yards allowed last season (382.1). There are several ways that Cincinnati could have approached the first wave of free agency. So far, the Bengals have signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and safety Bryan Cook. These three signings covered almost every level of the defense, outside of linebacker.

Rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter struggled last season, finishing with 40.2 and 39.5 overall grades according to Pro Football Focus, respectively.

Why Didn't the Bengals Add a Linebacker?

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) react after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

On Dan Hoard’s “Bengals Booth Podcast,” Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson explained the organization’s mindset.

“I think their underlying belief in this thing is that the young players have to ascend, and that they're the ones that are gonna get this thing over the top, no matter who you're starting," Hobson said. "I mean, obviously, a mixture of both would get you over the top, but I think they feel like the first step is Knight and Carter have to have to have to have to play well.”

Hobson went on to note that he does expect the Bengals to bring in a linebacker at some point before the season starts; however, it may not be until later in the offseason.

“It might not be right now. It might be, it might be training camp, could be a waiver wire pickup," he said. "I mean, I think it's gonna happen. But I think they're kind of looking at the draft now.”

Who Could The Bengals Target Outside the NFL Draft?

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of all the remaining free agent linebackers available, Bobby Wagner likely tops the list. The six-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro-Bowler, and Super Bowl champion is worth his weight and gold. The biggest question revolves around whether the Bengals want to spend what could be a big amount on a linebacker who will be 36 by the time next season starts. Wagner is expected to make roughly $7.7 million in his next contract according to Spotrac.

If the Bengals opt to sign the aging Wagner, then the leadership he brings to both Carter and Knight could be a massive boon for years to come.

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