Bengals Veteran Suddenly May be at Risk of Being Cut Before 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals made most of the upgrades to their roster before the NFL draft started this offseason. They added players like Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook before the draft started.

They traded their No. 10 pick in the draft for Lawrence, which resulted in a bit of a quieter haul for Cincinnati.

Still, the Bengals seemed to land a few steals in the draft.

Jack Endries Has Potential

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Jack Endries (TE06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One player who could turn heads for the Bengals is tight end Jack Endries.

Endries is an athletic tight end with the potential to develop into a versatile threat in the receiving game. Blocking isn't his specialty, but he's a good playmaker with the ability to continue developing for the Bengals. He has good hands and is a very fiery competitor.

Endries is going to need to put together a strong training camp with the Bengals if he wants to make the roster, though. Cincinnati still has a slew of tight ends after losing Noah Fant.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Bengals could opt to cut tight end Tanner Hudson if Endries shows enough potential to make the roster.

Tanner Hudson Could Get Cut This Offseason

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson (87) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"In recent years, Tanner Hudson filled in gaps for injured Cincinnati Bengals tight ends Mike Gesicki and Erick All Jr. Yet he's seen a decline in his offensive snap counts since 2023," Moton wrote. "If Gesicki and All are healthy entering the regular season, Hudson will likely battle rookie seventh-rounder Jack Endries for a roster spot."

Hudson will seemingly compete for a roster spot with Endries this offseason. Hudson has been valuable for the Bengals over the last few years because of his ability to slot into any role with all the injuries on offense and to the tight ends.

But Hudson doesn't do anything at an elite level. He's a solid tight end, but he's not elite at anything. Endries has the potential to be a very good pass catcher in the coming years. His potential is certainly a lot higher than Hudson's.

As a result, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Hudson could be the odd man out in the tight end room this offseason.

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