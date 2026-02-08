Bengals Legend Andrew Whitworth Had Hilarious Ritual Before Dates in College

Have you ever had a routine you would go through before a date? Well, I can promise you it is nothing compared to what Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth did before dates in college.

During an appearance on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, Whitworth confirmed that he would crush Taco Bell so he didn't eat as much in front of his date. He ate fiveTaco Bell soft tacos, and five bean burritos before picking up his date.

"That's an accurate statement," Whitworth said with a smile. "I didn't wanna embarrass myself in front of my date of how much I like to eat because I was a big boy, so I would run by Taco Bell, I would go through the drive-thru, crush in the parking lot, go in and get some smell good on you know. So then I'd pick her up and then eat like a salad at dinner."

It's safe to assume that with this info, Whitworth had plenty of opportunities to test out this routine.

It's a smart strategy. It's also a reminder of how big and quite frankly different NFL offensive linemen are when compared to regular humans.

Whitworth went on to get drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft (55th overall). He spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati, helping the Bengals make the playoffs six times. They also won three AFC North titles with Whitworth on the roster.

He signed with the Rams in 2017 and played there for five seasons. His final game was Super Bowl LVI when Joe Burrow and the Bengals lost to the Rams 23-20.

Watch the full clip of Whitworth describing his pre-date meal here.

