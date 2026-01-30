Report: NFL Salary Cap to Make Record Jump, Bengals Among League Leaders in Cap Space

CINCINNATI — The NFL informed teams that the salary cap is going to be over $300 million for the first time in league history. The league informed all 32 teams that the cap will be somewhere between $301.2 and $305.7 million according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That means the Bengals will have anywhere between $52 million and $56.7 million in cap space.

If the NFL settles at $304 million, which is what Spotrac.com projects, then Cincinnati will have $55 million in room to add talent to their roster. That ranks eighth in the NFL.

The Titans ($100 million), Raiders ($91 million), Jets ($87 million) Chargers ($85 million) and Seahawks ($77 million) round out the top five. The Commanders ($68 million and Rams ($58 million) are the other two teams with more space that the Bengals.

Regardless of where the 2026 salary cap lands, the Bengals need to add multiple pieces to their roster in free agency. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made it clear that he expects multiple moves to be made.

Be Aggressive

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for hands to shake after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said earlier this month when asked about free agency. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The Bengals are 24-27 over the past three seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2022. They're hoping to bounce back in a big way in 2026. That will start with adding key pieces to their roster in free agency.

