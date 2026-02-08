Report: NFL Teams to Call About Joe Burrow Trade, Bengals Planning Major Push in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will likely be in the headlines for much of the offseason.

NFL teams are expected to call Cincinnati about a possible trade according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Of course, the Bengals have zero plans of trading their franchise quarterback.

"You're going to see Joe Burrow's name pop up on the bottom of the screen," Rapoport said on Sunday. "Bengals fans, do not freak out. I do not expect Joe Burrow to be traded. I do expect teams to call the Cincinnati Bengals after it appeared that Burrow expressed some discontent with Cincinnati late in the season. They are the Bengals. He is their franchise quarterback. Not expected to go anywhere."

Burrow and the Bengals missed the playoffs for a third-straight year. The 29-year-old made it clear that he expects to be in Cincinnati next season. He also wants the team to spend significant dollars in free agency to upgrade the roster.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said last month when asked about free agent spending. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

The Bengals' Plan

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rapoport shed light on the Bengals' offseason plan. They plan to build around Burrow and spend to significant money to add key pieces to the defense.

"I do expect the Bengals to take his words and kind of use it to spur them on a little bit to really spend this offseason," Rapoport said. "Now, Burrow was clear talking during the Pro Bowl. He likes Cincinnati, saying basically during the press conference, he kind of just had a bad day. Those are allowed sometimes even at press conferences, but I expect the Bengals to enhance and support everything Joe Burrow does, to spend probably more on the defense than anything else."

Major Development

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals brought back their entire coaching staff, which was essentially an admission that they didn't have enough talent on the roster.

They failed to add enough talent last offseason, despite re-signing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That has to change.

Burrow knows it. We know it. And it appears they know it.

The pressure is on the Bengals to deliver, add significant talent to their roster this offseason with hopes of getting back into Super Bowl contention.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @JudyBattista, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Changes to replay assist are coming; #Dolphins likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, plus latest on Tyreek Hill; #Bengals plan to spend to support Burrow; No trade talks yet for #Eagles WR AJ Brown. pic.twitter.com/Nx39oIQWQx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

