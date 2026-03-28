Bengals Make Surprise Move, Pass on Rueben Bain Jr. in New Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense in a big way. The front office dove into free agency to add Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen to bolster their roster.

They've improved, but the Bengals need to do more on defense. After losing Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency, there's an argument to be made that the Bengals defense is around the same level now as it was a year ago. They need to utilize the NFL Draft to find one or two more impact starters on defense.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With pick No. 10, Podell projected the Bengals would pass on Rueben Bain Jr. to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Caleb Downs is the Perfect NFL Draft Prospect for the Bengals

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bengals need help on defense at all levels after fielding the NFL's third-worst scoring unit (28.9 points allowed per game) in 2025," Podell wrote. "Downs can play anywhere: strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker. He's the type of versatile chess piece Cincinnati needs."

Downs is one of the best players in the draft class. In fact, there's a solid argument to be made that he's the best prospect in the entire class. He has the ability to play safety or nickel for the Bengals. Considering the current state of the Bengals, he would likely play a lot of nickel early, but Downs has the chance to be a superstar safety in the NFL. Sooner or later, that's where he's going to make a home for himself.

Passing on Bain would be a difficult decision for the Bengals to make, even if it means landing Downs.

Passing on Rueben Bain Would be a Tough Pill to Swallow

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is one of the best edge rushers in the draft class. There are some concerns about his arm length this offseason, but the film doesn't lie. He's a dominant pass rusher with the ability to quickly become a star in the NFL.

Bain would fill the biggest position of need for the Bengals, aside from off-ball linebacker. Adding an edge rusher like Bain would be exactly what the Bengals need to push the franchise in the right direction.

This would be a very tough decision to make, but it would be a blessing for the Bengals to be stuck between two impact starters at pick No. 10. Landing either of these two would be a dream come true for a Cincinnati defense that needs more playmakers.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the. video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.