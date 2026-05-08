Jalen Davis Hints Bengals Made the Right Bet This Offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They have consistently had a bottom-10 defense in football for the last few years, which has handicapped them from competing for a Super Bowl

But this offseason, the front office took the initiative and added a slew of talented players on defense. They signed Ja'Sir Taylor, Kyle Dugger, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonthan Allen, among others. They also traded for Dexter Lawrence, which was their biggest move.

Despite not having a first-round pick, they used a few of their mid to late-round picks to upgrade the defense, too.

Bengals Have A Question Mark At Slot Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals made all these upgrades, but they still have some holes on the defense.

The linebacker room could use some work, but it seems like the Bengals are betting on the young players to improve as the defense around them gets better. With an improved defensive line, the linebackers should have an easier time filling their roles.

The Bengals also need a slot cornerback. They have a few solid options on the roster, but they also took a shot on Tacario Davis in the NFL draft. However, it might be veteran cornerback Jalen Davis who has the edge at slot cornerback right now.

Jalen Davis Could Be The Best Option At Slot Corner

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"I'm a playmaker. I'm going to go out there and make plays for us," Davis said.

Davis has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster with the Bengals for years, but it seems like he's finally found a consistent spot on the roster over the last year.

"It means a lot. Like I said, it shows that they have a little bit of faith in me," Davis said. "It's just up to me, it's my job to go out there and do what I can do."

Davis seems like the early favorite to get the nod at slot cornerback. He appeared in seven games and started three for the Bengals last season, marking his first three starts of his eight-year NFL career. He held a 65.5 PFF grade in 270 snaps while recording an interception and a pass breakup.

Davis might not be a star, but he fills a role for the Bengals.

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