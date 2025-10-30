Bengals QB Joe Flacco Making Injury Progress Ahead of Matchup vs Bears
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice on Thursday. The 40-year-old is dealing with an AC Joint Sprain in his throwing (right) shoulder.
Flacco warmed up like normal with his teammates and was going through his standard throwing routine after the team stretch period.
We'll see what we can potentially get out of him tomorrow," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "We'll just work through the week. I think right now it's 50-50 on what it will end up on Sunday."
Flacco has completed 64.3% of his passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns in three starts with the Bengals. Cincinnati sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick.
Flacco has given the Bengals' offense new life, but they're still 1-2 with him under center. They lost a heartbreaking game to the Jets in Week 8. The Bengals blew two separate double-digit leads in the fourth quarter during the 39-38 loss.
They are hopeful that Flacco will be able to suit up on Sunday. At 3-5, the Bengals have to find a way to beat the Bears if they want to give themselves a realistic chance of making the postseason.
Could the decision to play Flacco or insert Jake Browning be decided on gameday?
"It might. I've never been in this exact situation, so I hate to sit here on a Wednesday and define exactly how the week is going to look," Taylor said. "We have an idea in our own heads and Joe’s on that same page and we’ll just see how it shakes out."
That idea included Flacco practicing on Thursday. That box has officially been checked. Watch video of Flacco throwing below:
What is an AC Joint Sprain?
He suffered the injury in Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. What is an AC Joint Sprain?
Here's the definition according to UC Health:
"An injury of the acromioclavicular joint targets the area where the shoulder blade (scapula) meets the collarbone (clavicle). The injury typically takes place in the form of a sprain, forcing the tendon apart by some type of blunt force trauma.:
Flacco suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' loss to the Jets. Will McDonald sacked him and the veteran quarterback was forced to go to the locker room, but returned for the Bengals' final drive of the game.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast