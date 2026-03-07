Bengals Should Explore Blockbuster Trade With Eagles After Jordan Davis Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals need to add to their defense in the worst way possible. They are lacking talent and depth across the board, which has held them back from competing for a Super Bowl over the last few years. Untimely injuries haven't helped, but the Bengals haven't stood a chance either way because of the defense.

While they're expected to add to the unit in free agency and in the NFL Draft, the Bengals could shock a lot of people by diving into the trade market, too. With the Eagles agreeing to a long-term deal with Jordan Davis, there's reason to believe that Jalen Carter could possibly be available.

Jalen Carter is the Perfect Trade Target for the Bengals

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Davis agreed to a three-year, $78 million contract extension on Saturday. As a result, the team could be a bit more inclined to trade Carter, who's been floated as a trade candidate intermittenly over the past year.

Let's preface that the Eagles would probably prefer to sign Carter to an extension too. He's a big difference maker in the middle of their defense. He's recorded 13 1/2 sacks in three years in the NFL, but his production goes far beyond the stat sheet. To put it short, he's a game-wrecker.

If he does become available, the Bengals could put together quite a trade package to land the two-time Pro Bowler.

What Would It Take to Pull Off the Blockbuster Trade?

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) and defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. (98) walk off the field at halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Carter would likely require a similar trade package to the one that the Dallas Cowboys sent to the New York Jets in exchange for Quinnen Williams last season. The Cowboys sent a 2026 second round pick, a 2027 first round pick, and Mazi Smith to the Jets for Williams.

The Bengals could certainly put together a similar package for Carter:

This mock trade would send a 2026 second round pick (No. 41 overall), a 2027 first round pick, and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. to the Eagles in exchange for Carter.

For the Bengals, this may seem like a lot, but it would be worth it. They need to build up the interior of their defensive line after finishing with the worst run defense in the league. Carter doubles as an excellent pass rusher, too. Plus, the Bengals have the money to sign him to a new contract.

What would the new contract look like for Carter? It would certainly reset the market and could land in the $27 million per-year range. The Bengals would be giving up a lot, but they'd also be getting a soon-to-be 25 year old star defensive tackle that is entering his prime.

For the Eagles, the deal could make sense after re-signing Davis. Obviously, Carter is somebody they want to build around, too, but it doesn't fit their payroll. Replacing him with Jenkins would suffice for the next few years as Davis continues to anchor their defensive line. Adding two top draft picks would give them a chance to add more young talent to their roster over the coming years.

