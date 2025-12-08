Christian Benford Made Mistake During Pick-Six vs Joe Burrow in Bills' Win Over Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bills cornerback Christian Benford made a game-changing play in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

Benford was blitzing off the edge and jumped to intercept a Joe Burrow pass. He returned it 67-yards for a touchdown.

It completed flipped the game, giving the Bills their first lead of the day (32-28). Benford admitted he made a mistake and didn't use proper technique on the play.

"It was a blitz. So they called my number, like they gave me a signal for me to go. I was trying to disguise," Benford told reporters in the Bills locker room. "I actually didn't do my technique right, if I'm being honest. I was peeping and then he said go. He hiked it. And I went for a blitz. I low key was expecting run. So I was expecting to tackle, but I saw him like crank back, look for the now throw. And I wasn't supposed to jump. Like the technique is don't leave your feet. But I don't know, God just gave me something for me to leave my feet."

Burrow knew the Bills were expecting a run, which is why he made the decision to throw the quick pass to Ja'Marr Chase.

Corner blitz and trying to throw a hot reaction and the guy jumps up and catches it. Great play." Burrow said.

Could he have done anything different?

"Not really," Burrow said. "Could've thrown it higher, I guess. But the linebacker was running out there underneath of it. So if I threw it higher, he might have gotten involved, too."

Zac Taylor also praised Benford for the play.

"He (Benford) made a great play. He had great awareness," Taylor said. "It's very rare that you see a guy have that awareness the way that we were attacking there and make a play like that."

Watch the game changing interception below:

Christian Benford just made an incredible play… wow. The Bills have the lead for the first time today. pic.twitter.com/CRDMBB0D0T — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 7, 2025

