CINCINNATI – With free agency in the rearview and the NFL Draft exactly one month away, it feels like a good time to break out my first mock draft of the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals still have a lot of work to do to field a competitive defense after blowing off the linebacker position in free agency, along with nickel corner.

And there still are depth concerns at safety, cornerback and defensive tackle.

And no team can ever have enough edge rushers.

Any one of those positions could be the target with the Bengals pick at No. 10.

And while trading back to acquire picks would make a lot of sense if the first nine picks break as expected, let’s save the trade-back mock for later down the road.

I ran 10 mock draft simulations to see how likely it would be each of the main targets for the Bengals would be available.

Obviously 10 isn’t a huge sample size, but it gives you an idea of what direction the first nine picks could take.

In all 10 simulations, edge rushers David Bailey (Texas Tech), Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) went in the first nine picks.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was available in three of the 10 mocks, while Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs was still there in four.

Cornerbacks Mansoor Delane (LSU) and Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) both were available in eight of the 10.

So we’re playing the odds and taking the three Buckeyes, Bailey and Bain off the board for this mock.

With that said, here is how it shook out:

Secondary Player Becomes Primary Choice for Cincinnati Bengals in First Round

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Round (No. 10)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Having both Delane and McCoy available will come down to how the personnel department has the two ranked on their big board.

McCoy missed the 2025 season after tearing his ACL in January 2025.

Delane was Pro Football Focus’ third-highest graded corner in coverage in 2025, and No. 2 among draft eligible players. And he did it while playing with a core muscle injury, which led to him not working out at the Combine.

Despite the injury, Delane is consistently mocked in the 8-12 range among the top analysts.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft," NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. "He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football."

He played 44 games in his college career, which began with three seasons at Virginia Tech followed by the 2025 campaign at LSU. He finished with eight interceptions and 27 passes defended.

Delane would give the Bengals depth on the outside behind Dax Hill and DJ Turner II. He only played 116 snaps in the slot during his four college seasons, but his ability to press and his footwork in man coverage could translate to battling Jalen Davis for the starting spot at nickel corner.

Bengals Address LB Need They Created by Passing in Free Agency

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Second Round (No. 41)

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Failing to address the position in free agency means the Bengals will be onboarding another rookie in the middle of their defense.

A rare prospect in two regards, Hill played his entire college career (three seasons) at one school, and his Relative Athletic Score of 9.8 would give Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden the type of player that fits his desire to be more aggressive and bring more pressure.

Hill had 17 sacks for the Longhorns, and he led the nation with 16.5 tackles for loss in 2024. Those were part of the 31.5 tackles for loss he racked up at Texas.

Pro Football Focus had him with a 10.9 pressure percentage in 2025 and 11.6 in 2024.

A notable leap Hill made in 2025, and one the Bengals should take note of, was his tackling. After missing 10 tackles for a 13.9 miss percentage in 2024, Hill had just two whiffs in 2025 for a 4.4 percentage.

PFF had him as the No. 16 graded linebacker in run defense, and that combined with his athleticism and blitzing options makes him an ideal target in the second round.

Zierlein’s report:

“Three-down linebacker with the playing demeanor and production of a future Pro Bowler. He posted 31.5 TFLs, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his three seasons at Texas, making an impact in every phase. He’s instinctive, athletic and under control, transitioning seamlessly from read to react to finish. He plays with downhill thump to thwart interior blocks and the speed to pursue runners from sideline to sideline. Hill has plus cover talent in man or zone, proven credentials as a blitzer or edge rusher, and finishes plays as a strong, reliable tackler. Consistency and field command make him one of the safer linebackers in the class. His size, speed and versatility allow him to profile as an instant-impact rookie at Mike or Will ‘backer.”

Bengals Wrap Day 2 of NFL Draft with Needed Help on Interior DL

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Third Round (No. 72)

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Finding a disruptive 3 technique to spell 31-year-old free agent Jonathan Allen should be a priority.

Halton recorded 8.5 sacks and 46 pressures over his last two seasons at Oklahoma.

Zierlein’s report:

“An undersized 3-technique with disruptive attributes, Halton is best suited for a rotational role in a movement-based front. He plays with synced hands and feet and good lateral agility. His initial quickness makes him quite slippery, but a centered block can clear him from the run lane due to his lack of mass/anchor. He’s an energetic, gap-to-gap rusher who can threaten guards on their edges or play his role as an effective twister. Finding the right scheme fit will be critical for Halton in the NFL.”

Fourth Round (No. 110)

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

The need for a swing tackle prospect slightly outweighs the desire for another edge rusher, especially after adding a blitz took such as Hill.

His 6-foot-7 frame fits in well with the twin towers already on the roster, the five-year member of the Florida program started as a right tackle before switching to left, which should help him in a role as a swing tackle.

Zierlein’s report:

“Tall tackle prospect with starting experience at both tackle spots. He’s played against top-tier talent in the SEC, which bolsters his case, but his struggles against Texas A&M and Miami provide an idea of his ceiling. He has good feet and strong hands. He knows how to play but he struggles to bend and drive at the point of attack. Same goes for anchoring or defending his edges against power rushers.”

Sixth Round (No. 189)

Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida

The defensive focus continues.

Listed as an edge, Sapp might be better suited to move inside and become a 3 technique.

He was a three-year starter at Florida, recording an impressive seven sacks in 2024 before falling off with just one last year.

Zierlein’s report:

“Sapp’s power stands out but he lacks a clean positional fit due to mismatched parts in his game. He has the anchor and upper-body strength to stall blocks and hold his ground. Limited bend and explosiveness hinder his pressure production off the edge, but he shows some life when sliding inside. He’s missing short-area quickness and change of direction for pursuit and tackle success in the open field, though. Sapp could play as an even-front base end who reduces inside on rush downs, but adding mass and competing as a 3-technique might give him his best chance to make it.”

Bengals Wait Until Their 6th Pick To Address Offense Skill Positions

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Sixth Round (No. 199)

Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin

A four-year receiver at Wisconsin, Anthony also brings some juice as a returner.

He averaged 27.9 yards per return in both 2025 and 2024.

He played more than 25 percent of his snaps in the slot as a receiver in 2025.

In 2024, he was primarily an outside threat and averaged 17.9 yards per catch for a limited Wisconsin offense.

Zierlein’s report:

“Anthony is a field-stretching “Z” receiver with below-average production but speed to intrigue. There are a lot of inconsistencies on tape. His route-running will need significant work if he’s going to uncover against NFL cornerbacks on anything other than deep routes. Anthony is below average as a ball-tracker and jump-ball artist but displays good toughness when contested. He operates with NFL-caliber foot drops near the sideline. The route tree will be limited but his potential as a kick returner could buy him some time on a practice squad.”

Seventh Round (No. 221)

Dan Villari, TE, Syracuse

A former Michigan quarterback, Villari is a big, athletic target at 6-foot-4.

He averaged 10.6 yards per catch last season for the Orange and has the kind of upside that could translate into a career similar to Tanner Hudson’s.

Bengals Double Down at LB with Their 8th Pick of Draft

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke (LB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seventh Round (No. 226)

Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

The Bengals tap into the teammate connect for the second time to add Heinecke to a thin linebacker room.

Zierlein’s report:

“Undersized but relentless, Heinecke plays with the mentality of a smaller dog who’s eager to fight the bigger dogs on every snap. The former lacrosse athlete brings agility, pursuit speed and an appetite for striking/wrapping as a tackler. He has the ability to slip blocks without compromising his fits but will be engulfed by big bodies when directly taking on blocks. Limited game experience shows up with delayed play recognition but that should improve with time. Heinecke’s motor, mindset and versatility give him a legitimate chance as a nickel linebacker and core special-teams contributor.”