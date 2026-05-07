Cincinnati Bengals Top Draft Pick Could Be Better Than Fans Expect

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense in the most desperate way possible. They had one of the worst defenses in the league last season, while having the worst run defense in all of football. As a result, they needed to add players to their roster.

The addition of Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the defensive line was the biggest move that the Bengals could have made. He's one of the best defensive tackles in the league and will anchor the entire defense.

They also made a few other additions to the edge rushing room to help replace the lost production of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai, which included one of their top draft picks.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently listed the Bengals' second-round pick Cashius Howell as his favorite pick of Cincinnati's draft class.

Cashius Howell Has A High Ceiling, But A Low Floor

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Cashius Howell has short arms, we know this," Wilson wrote. "It is not clear he knows it, however. He's also 6-foot-2, 262 lbs., and has one of the highest motors in the class. By the way, I asked Francis Mauigoa at the combine who was one of the toughest pass rushers he faced last season that wasn't one of his teammates. His response: Cashius Howell. "

Howell doesn't fit the mold that the Bengals typically target at edge rusher. He's not the big defensive end who thrives off the power rush. Howell is much smaller than most Bengals defensive ends of the last few years. As a result, his arm length is much smaller than most edge rushers in the league right now (30 6/8"). The arm length is a huge concern going forward, but Howell has the traits to make up for it.

He's incredibly explosive. Howell has a motor as relentless as any edge rusher in the game right now. This motor is what allows him to compete at the highest level despite the shorter arms.

With Howell slotting in as a rotational edge rusher, he should stay fresh, which could allow him to dominate when he's in the game and rushing the passer. The Bengals may have a hidden gem with Howell on their roster now.

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