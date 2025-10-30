Cincinnati Bengals Add Multiple Players To Practice Squad Ahead of Bears Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals filled a few open roster spots this week after releasing defensive tackle Mike Pennel and putting linebacker Shaka Heyward/center Matt Lee on injured reserve.
The Bengals signed LB Joe Giles-Harris off the practice squad to the active roster, along with rookie linebacker Liam Anderson, and fourth-year linebacker Brian Asamoah. They released Myles Cole from the practice squad.
Cincinnati is trying to flip the script on this season and get an upset home win over the Chicago Bears this Sunday.
Pennel was a rare agreed-upon release in the NFL as he gets ready to rejoin the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's played four NFL seasons.
"He's got a lot of experience in the league, and he was available," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after signing Pennel this past offseason. "A guy we played against twice. He got picked up two years ago, right at the end of the season, when we went into Kansas City when Jake was playing quarterback. And then again early last year. I've got a lot of respect for him. Jerry (Montgomery) coached him 20 years ago in Green Bay, so we have awareness there. Really excited that he was available and wanted to come here because I think he brings great experience, great depth, and is a piece that is really going to be able to help us."
The Bengals take on the Bears without Pennel this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
