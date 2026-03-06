Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Emerging as Possible Bengals Free Agent Target

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need pass rush help, especially with Trey Hendrickson destined to sign elsewhere in free agency. They're in "win-now" mode and are hoping to get better on defense, despite losing arguably the top pass rusher on the market.

One veteran that could help replace Hendrickson could be released by the Packers in the coming days.

Rashan Gary announced he wouldn't return to Green Bay next season. He said his goodbyes on Friday. While he hasn't been released or traded yet, it feels like he could ultimately hit free agency.

Gary, 28, has a cap hit of nearly $28 million this season. The Packers could save over $11 million in cap space by moving on from the veteran.

UPDATE

Gary is reportedly claiming he was "hacked" and will not be released or traded. It's hard to envision a scenario where he returns to Green Bay next season, without taking a massive pay cut. Check out the report here.

Obvious Target

Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (9) evades a sack by Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-6. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gary could be a perfect target in free agency following Hendrickson's inevitable departure.

The veteran had 60 pressures last season according to Pro Football Focus. For comparison sake, Joseph Ossai had 43 pressures in 2025. Myles Murphy had 41 pressures.

Gary had 7.5 sacks, with all of them coming early in the year. That is noteworthy, but production is production. He was also a solid run defender, earning a 71.2 overall grade from PFF. His ability to bring pressure off the edge and get after opposing quarterbacks will appeal to the Bengals.

Gary has had 45 or more tackles and 7.5 or more sacks in each of the past three seasons. He's an ideal target for a Bengals defense that needs more talent.

Jerry Montgomery Connection

June 7, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery works with Jarran Reed (90) during Green Bay Packers minicamp Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

Cincinnati desperately needs to bring in a proven pass rusher. Current Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was in Green Bay with Gary for five seasons (2019-23). Montgomery helped draft Gary with the 12th selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He also helped him develop into a productive pass rusher.

Gary played his best ball when Montgomery was in Green Bay, compiling 24.5 sacks in a three-year span from 2021-23.

Montgomery's relationship with Gary could help if they do target him in free agency. He is the exact player that the Bengals have had success targeting. From his first round pedigree, his production and his familiarity with Montgomery—this fit makes too much sense.

Time will tell, but a Bengals defense that desperately needs a better pass rush could be in position to land a proven veteran in the coming days. Check out Gary's announcement here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!