Cincinnati Bengals Deemed Good Fits For Three Top 2026 Defensive Free Agents

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Bowen broke down the best team fits for the top NFL free agents in the 2026 class, and Cincinnati got mentioned as a pairing for a few players.

All of them were on defense, starting with former University of Cincinnati and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. He could be the perfect safety option to fill that leaky position.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"With Geno Stone heading to free agency, the Bengals could look to Cook, a versatile safety who can play from depth or spin down to the front. The top-rated free agent at his position, I see Cook as an upgrade for a Bengals defense that allowed 233.8 passing yards per game last season (26th)," Bowen wrote.

Cook just wrapped up his best of four NFL seasons with a career-high 83.5 Pro Football Focus grade on 857 snaps.

Next, Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe was mentioned as a fit for Cincinnati, but Bown ultimately picked the Titans as his best option.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Bengals are also a fit for Mafe, but new Titans coach Robert Saleh has a real need for edge rushers in his defense," Bowen wrote. "Mafe can be schemed out of loaded fronts to see more one-on-ones, using his first-step quickness and great effort level to hit the quarterback. Mafe had two sacks and 33 pressures last season."

Mafe just posted his third consecutive season with a 70-plus PFF grade.

The last fit for Cincinnati went to another potential former Chief in linebacker Leo Chenal.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"With his ability to pressure and walk up into the front, Chenal would give defensive coordinator Al Golden more flexibility within his game plans. In four seasons, Chenal has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks, and 28 pressures," Bowen wrote.

Chenal is an off-ball thumper who played mostly weakside and outside linebacker in Kansas City. He's been just as consistent as Mafe, notching 75-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons.

Check out the full team fits projection here.

