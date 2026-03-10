Bengals Deal For Bryan Cook Earns Strong Grades From NFL Media Community

CINCINNATI — The Bengals added two marquee defensive free agents on Monday in edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook.

Grades are flowing out for both three-year deals as Cincinnati gets high marks for addressing its league-worst defense head-on in free agency.

Check out the major grades that have come in for Cook's three-year, $40.25 million deal below:

Sports Illustrated: B+

"The Bengals finally got on the board at the start of legal tampering, landing a hometown safety," Matt Verdarame wrote. "After spending four years and winning two titles with the Chiefs, safety Bryan Cook is going back to where he played college football.

"Cook has become a solid safety, starting 46 games over the past three seasons in Kansas City. A versatile piece on the back end, Cook totaled 85 tackles and six passes defensed last year, both career bests. Cook not only played for the Bearcats in college, but was also born in the city. For the Bengals, he’ll immediately improve a secondary in dire need of talent behind a front seven that will get a bevy of new faces before spring is out."

The Athletic: A

"After ranking among the worst in the league on defense, the Bengals have needed to add talent, and they landed a quality and versatile safety in Cook," Mike Jones wrote. "The 27-year-old can play deep centerfield, but also can make plays in the box, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Bengals use the 6-foot-1, 206-pounder."

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) signs an autograph before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus: Very Good

"Cook's 83.5 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked fourth among all safeties. Meanwhile, the Bengals‘ starting safeties ranked tied for 57th and 72nd. This moves the needle for Cincinnati's defense, giving it a sure tackler who notched PFF grades above 80.0 both against the run and in coverage last season," the site stated.

Bleacher Report: C+

"The Cincinnati Bengals probably would have made the playoffs in each of the past few years if they had a functional defense," Kristopher Knox wrote. "This past season, Joe Burrow's injury also played a significant role, but the Bengals still ranked 12th in scoring. However, their defense ranked 31st overall and 30th in points allowed. The Bengals entered the offseason needing to bolster their defense. They're getting help from former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

"The 26-year-old Cook isn't a top-tier starter, but he has shown good range and recovery speed, along with the versatility to play multiple roles in the secondary. This past season, he recorded 85 tackles, but he also allowed an opposing passer rating of 128.5 in coverage."

Check out our grade on the deal here.

