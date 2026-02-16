Potential Trey Hendrickson Trade Suitor Surfaces Ahead of 2026 NFL Combine

CINCINNATI — A new suitor for Trey Hendrickson may have just appeared in the AFC. Miami is reportedly releasing star edge rusher Bradley Chubb, leaving a big hole in their pass-rushing prospects for the 2026 season.

Only three players on the Dolphins' 2025 roster posted five-plus sacks last season, and Chubb led the way there at 8.5 on the campaign. If Miami is interested in trying to beef up the defense right away in a clear rebuild situation, then Hendrickson could be a good fit for them on a sign-and-trade deal with Cincinnati.

The Bengals could franchise tag the 31-year-old pass rusher for a little over $30 million and then trade him for one of Miami's three late-third-round to early-fourth-round draft picks. Miami holds the 87th, 90th, and 111th picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Negotiating even the 111th pick back for Hendrickson in a deal is way better than nothing. Cincinnati will be tying up a good chunk of salary cap space if they decide to tag Hendrickson for the first time and play contract hard ball with him again.

That strategy has led to major distractions off the field over the past two offseasons. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted those issues have carried over into this offseason.

"A source told me he figures it's unlikely for these two sides to reunite going into next season," Wolfe said on NFL Network this past weekend. "A difficult decision for Cincy, because their relationship has not been great in recent weeks, and I'm told that if this deal does end up happening (with another team), free agency-wise, keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts. It's a team that wants to be aggressive. They made the big splash move for Sauce Gardner mid-season. Lou Anarumo has a lot of familiarity with Trey Hendrickson."

Now, Miami has little reason to push in chips for an aging former All-Pro like Hendrickson. They have no reliable quarterback options, a new head coach and a rough salary cap situation (entered the week 29th in the NFL with -$17.4 million in space), but a trade partner needs to be found for Hendrickson if Cincinnati can't mend ties with him.

Maybe defensive-minded head coach Jeff Hafley will stamp the table for him in a deal.

No matter how the Hendrickson saga ends, getting nothing in return for him via a clean free agency exit could be a tough pill to swallow.

