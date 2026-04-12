Cincinnati Bengals Host All-American Defensive Tackle Prospect For Pre-Draft Visit

The Bengals kept the pre-draft visit train rolling this weekend with an interior defensive mauler joining the fray. Ryan Fowler reported that Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter was at Paycor Stadium visiting the team on Saturday.

Source: Texas Tech iDL Lee Hunter is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today," Fowler posted on X.

Impact Trench Mauler

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, Hunter is ranked 48th overall and fifth among defensive tackles. He is a clear target for the Bengals with the 41st pick or 72nd pick if he were to fall a bit down the board.

The Third-Team 2025 AP All-American was also First-Team All-Big 12 this past season after starting all 14 games and posting 41 tackles, 11 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks, plus one forced fumble.

He would be a nice jolt to the Bengals' interior defensive line after Duke Tobin and the front office inked Jonathan Allen to a two-year deal this past March.

"I think there are multiple things, I think as a defensive lineman, having the ability to play with a guy like Joe Burrow and that offense knowing they're gonna put points up, we're gonna be playing with the lead," Allen said about playing for the Bengals when he signed last month. "So allowing us as a defense and defensive line, to kind of get after the quarterback was definitely enticing. And just the defensive staff that we have here, (defensive line) Coach Jerry Montgomery, I've known him for 15 years. I mean, he recruited me out of high school. So Joe Burrow and the offense and the defensive staff here. I thought it was just, honestly, the best fit for me."

He is ready to join a "young" defensive front that could get younger with these upcoming draft picks.

"Very young, athletic, aggressive defense line, and I think I'm going to be able to fit in well with them," Allen said about his new unit. "Do everything in my part to help elevate their game, as they're going to be able to elevate my game, it's going to be really exciting and fun, so I can't wait to get to meet the guys, and you know, get this work started."

The draft is coming up quickly, April 23-25.

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