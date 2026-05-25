Bengals Have One Massive Reason for Optimism Entering 2026

For the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals have had the core on offense to compete as one of the best teams in the league, but they haven't put the pieces together. They went to the Super Bowl in 2021 before returning to the AFC Championship in 2022. After that, they have went 9-8. 9-8, and 6-11 over the last three seasons.

This team desperately needed a jumpstart over the course of the offseason, and the front office opted to do just that by adding to their roster in a big way, specifically by acquiring superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in a trade with the New York Giants. This deal seemingly gave new life to a Bengals roster, led by Joe Burrow, that hasn't been to the playoffs in three years.

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim recently suggested the Bengals should be optimistic because of all the upgrades they made over the course of the offseason.

Bengals Made Huge Upgrades On Defense

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Joe Burrow’s press conferences should be a little more chipper in 2026. Perhaps even more important than the Bengals’ unusually proactive moves to improve the defense is that the star quarterback appears pleased with what his team has done," Geitheim wrote. "Burrow expressed excitement about the moves the Bengals executed while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, including trading for Dexter Lawrence II and signing free agents Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. "

Lawrence was the biggest addition, but he wasn't the only addition. The Bengals also added players like Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Cashius Howell to bolster their defense. Adding wide receiver Colbie Young should be a good step for the offense, too.

Burrow has seemed very happy with the Bengals' moves this offseason. This is seemingly the best roster he's played with in years, with some analysts believing it's the best roster the Bengals have put together with Burrow under center across his entire career.

Either way, the fanbase and city should be optimistic until the team gives them a reason not to be. They need to put the pieces together on the field, but on paper, this team looks very good and should have a chance to compete for the Super Bowl.

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