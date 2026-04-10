Bengals Reportedly Met With Speedy Big Ten Wide Receiver Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The visit schedule keeps heating up more and more for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo reported a visit with Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson.

According to the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, Benson is ranked 252nd overall as a late-round option for Cincinnati.

Plenty Of Visits

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I had a formal interview with the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL Combine. I had informals with probably 30 teams," Benson noted in his chat with Melo. "I met with everybody. It was fun talking ball with those coaches. We talked about my journey. I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That was a great starting point to build relationships with these teams. By the NFL Combine, I already had some relationships in place.

"I met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants on Zoom. I had a workout with the Buffalo Bills. Their wide receivers coach and assistant GM came down here for a workout. I met with the Cincinnati Bengals as well. I have a Zoom with the Kansas City Chiefs as well. It’s been a fun process, man. I’m soaking it all up. I’ve come a long way from JUCO, like you and I were talking about earlier. Not everyone goes from that to D-I or D-II, even. I’m blessed to be in this position. I’m trying to cherish these moments right now. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing by keeping the main thing the main thing."

The 6-foot, 189-pound burner posted a speedy 4.37 40-yard dash during the draft process and is coming off a WR1 performance during the 2025 Oregon season.

Benson paced that team with 719 receiving yards (43 receptions, 16.7 yards per catch, and six touchdowns). He played in all 15 games (eight starts) along the Ducks' College Football Playoff run.

He could be a great option for the Bengals with one of their four picks in the final two rounds. Cincinnati holds those selections from No. 189 and beyond. There are never too many wide receivers to keep trying out in a Joe Burrow-led passing offense.

Check out Melo's full chat with Benson here.

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