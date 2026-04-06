The 2026 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and the Bengals have the 10th over pick. Cincinnati is bringing in one of the top playmakers for a pre-draft visit.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals will be hosting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on a visit later today, Love has already visited with three other teams in the top ten of the draft in the Cardinals, Titans, and Giants.

While the Bengals have to be thinking defense at 10th overall, if Love falls in the draft it would be downright foolish for them to not at least consider drafting the star playmaker.

Love totaled 3,476 scrimmage yards, and 42 touchdowns through three years at Notre Dame and was a massive reason why the team reached the National Championship in 2025. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season, and earned unanimous All-American honors before declaring for the NFL draft.

Why Does This Make Sense?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have had a solid running game during the Joe Burrow era between Joe Mixon and Chase Brown, but neither guy was/is a transformational playmaker.

Adding Love would add another elite-level talent alongside Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Love is capable of housing either a run or a catch at any point, forcing defenses to play more defenders in the box and, in turn, leaving either Higgins or Chase in one-on-one situations much more often.

It is worth noting that the Bengals had significant interest in Jahmyr Gibbs during the 2023 NFL Draft before he was taken by the Lions 12th overall. They did select Brown in the fifth round that year. He has been productive during his tenure, but he's entering the final year of his contract.

With the Brown due for an extension either this offseason or next, it is entirely possible as well that the Bengals front office and coaches could be looking to upgrade that position, rather than sign Brown to a long term deal.

The Bengals will surely have a blue-chip level prospect available to them with the 10th overall pick, and with this visit, Love should absolutely be on the table.

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