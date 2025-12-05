Cincinnati Bengals Injury News: Latest on Tee Higgins Ahead of Showdown vs Buffalo Bills

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins cleared concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Bills.

Higgins suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's Week 12 loss to New England. He didn't play last week in Baltimore.

"Yeah, I feel good," Higgins said. "It happens. It's football."

Higgins has had a concussion in the past, but admits this was his "worst one." His head hit the turf at Paycor Stadium after he leapt to catch a pass late in their 26-20 loss.

"You gotta take this serious. You can't rush back from something like this," Higgins said.

Sunday will be the first time Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are on the same field since Week 2 against the Jaguars.

Higgins has 40 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He had a career-high 10 touchdowns last season, so he's just three away from tying that mark. He needs to average 85 receiving yards per game over the final five contests to top the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career.

Playoff Run?

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) practices before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Bengals are 4-8 entering Sunday's game against the Bills. If they go 5-0 over the final five weeks of the regular season, they have a good chance of making the playoffs. Cincinnati went 5-0 last season to finish 9-8 after a 4-8 start.

What was the secret to their late season success?

"Same way you win any game. Just discipline, winning the turning battle, playing smart, playing physical," Burrow said this week. "And going about your business each and every day, trying to get better. There’s no secret formula. You just gotta go through the process week to week and attack the plan with intensity and understand it. Understand it to the point that you can go out and execute it in front of the world. That’s what we plan to do."

