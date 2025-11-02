Cincinnati Bengals Legendary Tight End Bob Trumpy Has Passed Away
CINCINNATI — Bengals legendary tight end Bob Trumpy has passed away. He was 80 years old.
Trumpy was a legend both on and off-the-field in Cincinnati. The Bengals picked him in the 12th round (301st overall) in the 1968 NFL Draft. He played for Cincinnati for 10 seasons.
"I've known Bob since we started here and he had an extraordinary career as both a player and a broadcaster," Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement on Sunday morning. "He did it all very well and I regret his passing."
Trumpy finished his NFL career with 298 catches for 4,600 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. He helped revolutionize the west coast offense.
"He was a matchup nightmare," Bengals legend Dave Lapham told Bengals.com. "He was too quick for linebackers. Too big for safeties. Tough. Reliable. And he was an underrated blocker. He was a good one."
Despite being one of the best players in franchise history, Trumpy is not in the Bengals Ring of Honor.
Not only was he one of the NFL's best tight ends for a decade, but he revolutionized sports radio in Cincinnati.
Trumpy hosted "Sports Talk" on Cincinnati's 700 WLW. He worked Super Bowls, the Ryder Cup and quickly became a broadcasting legend.
"I remember the general manager of WLW say some years afterwards that Trumpy carried this station for a decade with his program," Brown told Bengals.com.
Trumpy paved the way for other Bengals like Lapham and Cris Collinsworth to have the careers they had in broadcasting following their playing days.
"A real pro. He always did his homework. Never took any shortcuts. He was a great guy to learn from," Lapham told Bengals.com. "He taught me never to say no. Whatever they want you to do, do it."
Check out the Bengals' full story and announcement of Trumpy's passing here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast