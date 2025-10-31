Cincinnati Bengals Make Move at Quarterback as Joe Flacco Deals With Shoulder Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. He practiced on Thursday.
"Good, everything went well," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday afternoon. "I thought he did a nice job out there. I saw what we would hope to see for a guy to be able to play on Sunday. Now we’ll just work through the next few days to see where it ends up."
Flacco talked with reporters after Friday's practice, confirming that his throwing session on Thursday went well.
"I was happy with how it went," Flacco said. "The idea was treatment and get as much of that as possible to get it feeling as good as possible and go from there."
If Flacco cannot start on Sunday or if he can't finish the game, the Bengals have an emergency option in place. They signed Sean Clifford to the 53-man roster on Friday. Clifford joined the Bengals' practice squad on Sept. 16. By adding him to the roster, he's eligible to be Cincinnati's emergency third quarterback on Sunday against the Bears without counting against their 46-man active players.
If Clifford is named the emergency third quarterback, he would only be able to enter the game if Flacco and backup Jake Browning couldn't play due to injuries.
The Bengals also activated defensive end Cedric Johnson. The second-year pass rusher is set to make his 2025 debut. He's been dealing with a calf injury since August, but returned to practice on Oct. 22.
With Trey Hendrickson (hip) doubtful to play, getting Johnson back is big news for a Bengals' defense that has struggled in recent weeks.
The Bengals picked Johnson in the sixth round (214th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games, finishing with seven tackles and one sack as a rookie.
For more on Flacco's status, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast