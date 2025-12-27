CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated Howard Cross III and Bralyn Lux from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Both Cross and Lux were active last week during Cincinnati's win over the Miami Dolphins.

Cross finished with three tackles. He was on the field for a career-high 24 defensive snaps. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent. He's appeared in two games this season.

Meanwhile, Lux was active, but didn't get on the field against the Dolphins.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden are hoping to continue to grow on defense over the final two weeks of the season.

"We’ve always wanted to be a relentless defense, something where the effort flies off the tape and you see guys swarming to the ball," Taylor said this week when asked about the defensive effort in theor win over the Dolphins. "Everyone after first content trying to get into the mix, make sure the ball carrier gets down. They got the one run on us that was a big run. And you can’t excuse that because we gotta get him on the ground. We had opportunities to do it. Could have knocked him down. We didn’t. They scored a touchdown. But you look at the mixture of runs after that and they’re tough. They scheme your runs up. They give you a lot of different looks. Ton of different personnel groupings. I thought our defense did a great job getting that run game settled down and minimized (that), to where in the second half, you gotta make them throw the football. And we were able to get the ball off of them that way. Just overall really impressed with the growth of our defense and how these guys responded. They understand the scheme. The communication has been really good. And again, taking the ball off of people. So there’s that confidence that’s growing there as well. So it’s been fun to watch."

