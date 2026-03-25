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Cincinnati Bengals Missed on Crucial Position in Free Agency

With all the planned reshaping of the Bengals' defense, they might have missed out on a key position.
Connor Mardian|
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor heads for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor heads for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Cincinnati Bengals

As the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals' mindset appears to be set on improving the defense. Cincinnati added three defensive starters in free agency. Draft projections generally include the defense. The emphasis is clearly on improving a defense that allowed the league’s second-most yards per game (382).

While there are reasons to feel hopeful that the defensive numbers may swing back into Cincinnati’s favor, ESPN’s Ben Solak recently pointed out one big area that the Bengals missed out on. 

Talent at Linebacker

Zac Taylor
Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

“I understand that the Bengals are bullish on their duo of 2025 draft picks at linebacker. But Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter were victimized by opposing offenses on a weekly basis last season,” Solak wrote.

Knight finished his rookie season with 106 total tackles, four tackles for loss, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, and two interceptions through 14 starts. He posted a 40.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, which put him 83rd out of 88 qualifying linebackers. 

Carter, a rookie from Clemson, notched 106 tackles with one tackle for loss and one interception. His own PFF grade sat at a 39.5, and points out his 18 missed tackles on the season. 

Solak believes the Bengals should add a proven veteran linebacker. Our own James Rapien agrees.

“And banking on two second-year leaps (including one for a Day 3 pick) is an enormous gamble at the position," Solak wrote. "Adding another rookie, even highly drafted, doesn't solve the experience issue. The Bengals need a veteran in this room.”

What Free Agent Could Fill the Void?

Bobby Wagner
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) prepares for the snap against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The most obvious name left on the market right now is former Seahawk, Ram, and Commander Bobby Wagner.

Wagner, of course, is one of the best linebackers in the 2010s, having compiled 10 Pro Bowls, six All-Pro Team appearances, and a Super Bowl with Seattle. He will be 36 by the time the season starts, but is still playing at a high level.   

Wagner may be worth whatever he would cost in free agency, though, as his 78.6 PFF grade ranked him as the ninth-best linebacker from last season. In his two seasons in the nation’s capital, Wagner finished with 294 tackles, with 18 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight passes defended, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

If the Bengals can sign Wagner to a reasonable contract, he could be the leader the Bengals need in that room and it helps that he appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank.

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Connor Mardian
CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.

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