CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals said they were going to be aggressive early in free agency, and they were.

They said they intended to spend the money they have, and they did, landing defensive end Boyle Mafe (three years, $60 million), safety Bryan Cook (three years, $40.3 million) and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (two years, $26M)

But after obvious botched plan in 2025 derailed the season left on the wrong side of .500 for the first time since 2020, the Bengals appear to be making the same mistake.

The biggest issue isn’t how much money they handed out. It’s what they spent it on.

Improving the pass rush was key. But ignoring some other big issues is problematic.

Here are three takeaways from the first week of free agency.

Fatal Flaw

The unwillingness – or inability – to sign a veteran linebacker is stunning.

And not just because they said they were going to. Teams say one thing and do the other all time. Especially this one.

Regardless of stated intentions, the need to add a quality veteran linebacker was obvious. And the options were abundant.

Even if the front office believes 2025 rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter are clearcut starters and long-term answers, there was still a glaring need for an addition.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden talked about his desire to find a combination linebacker who can come down to the line of scrimmage and rush the passer, something he had to ask Knight to do way too often last year knowing it wasn’t one of his strengths.

And what’s the best way to ensure continued growth into important roles for Knight and Carter? Drop a veteran into that room who can be a mentor, a sounding board and a mirror.

The counter argument is that Knight and Carter already showed impressive maturity and accountability in the face of last year’s disaster, so they don’t need a veteran to come in and teach them how to be pros.

But how much of their growth will be further stunted if the hope is to simply a find another linebacker in the draft and force Knight and Carter to help bring him along when they need to be focusing on their own development?

And, oh by the way, what happens if Knight or Carter get hurt and have to miss time?

The backup options are Oren Burks (26 career starts in eight seasons), Joe Giles-Harris (three career starts in seven seasons), Shaka Heyward (47 career snaps) and Liam Anderson (zero career snaps).

The glaring hole last year was safety. The Bengals ignored it and then couldn’t figure out a way to draft one.

Admittedly, free agency isn’t over. But there are not any good, combination linebackers remaining.

Maybe a cap cut comes out of the blue, soon or later in training camp.

Maybe there’s a trade before cuts, a la the one that brought defensive tackle B.J. Hill to the team in 2021.

None of it sounds like a bankable plan.

The Bengals have forced themselves into a position of having to draft at least one linebacker early.

Of course, we thought the same thing about safety last year.

Could Re-Signing Cam Taylor-Britt Make Sense for the Bengals?

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts to Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scoring a go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Concern Around the Corner

We all know it doesn’t, but if the season started today, Jalen Davis would be the starting nickel corner.

And if Dax Hill or DJ Turner II were to miss time, the depth at outside corner wouldn’t inspire confidence.

Again, the Bengals have nine picks in the draft.

They will be selecting players who can help the defense, in theory.

But the track record hasn’t been great after the first two rounds.

Unlike linebacker, the cornerback, position still has some decent options remaining.

And 2022 second-round pick Cam Taylor-Britt, who is only 26, could be near the top of the list. His familiarity with Golden’s scheme and the coaching staff as a whole and a palpable price tag could make sense for a return.

Taylor-Britt also suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in his foot, so the medical issue likely is playing a role in teams shying away from signing him, as is the five-day jail stint he served in January for reckless driving.

The usual timeline for Lisfranc surgery is four to six months. That long end would have Taylor-Britt close to a return for the start of OTAs next month.

CTB probably would be the splashiest signing the Bengals could make. Pretty much all that’s left beyond him are either middling corners, or aging ones past their prime.

Jonathan Allen's Big Contract Shows Bengals Getting More Serious

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Overspending is Good?

The Mafe and Cook contracts landed about where they were expected, at least in total value.

The structure is still head shaking, especially with the Bengals having so many other holes to fill and a chance to do just that if they wouldn’t have front loaded the Cook and especially Mafe deals the way they did.

The Allen deal was one area where the front office was willing to step outside of its comfort zone.

Typically the Bengals put a value on a player, and when the bidding goes beyond that, they tap out.

The pass-rushing defense tackle options were barren, and there aren’t many saviors lining up to be drafted next month.

When the Minnesota Vikings released Allen on Wednesday, the first official day of the new league year, the Bengals rushed in to fill yet another gaping hole.

Yes, the likely overpaid for Allen. But again, he has a proven track record both as a player and a leader and the options in the draft were going to be crap shoots.

That the Bengals didn’t tap out when the Allen price tag went where it went should be seen as a positive sign that the Bengals are getting more serious about fixing the defense.

At least everywhere but linebacker.