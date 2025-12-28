Cincinnati Bengals Opponents Set for 2026 Regular Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' opponents for the 2026 regular season are set following the conclusion of Saturday night's Week 17 games.

Cincinnati will finish third in the AFC North, regardless of what happens over the final two games. That was the determining factor in establishing their list of opponents for next season.

Check out the full list below:

Road Opponents: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers and Commanders.

Home Opponents: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints and Buccaneers.

The Bengals hope to get back on track and snap their three-year playoff drought in 2026. On paper, it seems like a reasonable schedule. The road trips are all shorter, with most of them taking place on the East coast. The trip to Houston is the farthest road trip as of now. That could change if they get one of the International Games, but that is far from guaranteed. They would be the road team in any International matchup with all signs pointing to a home game being played overseas during the 2027 season.

Draft Position

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to his teammates Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bengals enter Sunday's game against the Cardinals currently scheduled to pick ninth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even if they beat Arizona and Cleveland next week, the lowest they could pick is 13th overall.

Check out the 2026 NFL Draft order ahead of Sunday's games below:

1. NY Giants: 2–13

2. Las Vegas: 2–13

3. Cleveland: 3–12

4.NY Jets: 3–12

5. Tennessee: 3–12

6. Arizona: 3–12

7. Washington: 4–12

8. New Orleans: 5–10

9. Cincinnati: 5–10

10. Kansas City: 6-10

11. Miami: 6–9

12. Atlanta: 6–9

13. Tampa Bay: 7–8

-----

