Why Jim Schwartz Resigning Could Have Major Impact on Joe Burrow and the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz resigned from his position on Friday and won't coach during the 2026 season according to multiple reports including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Browns were a top four defense in yards allowed in two of his three seasons in Cleveland. The Browns wanted him to stay, but Schwartz decided to move on after being a top contender for the head coaching job.

That role went to former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With Monken in the mix and getting the job, Schwartz decided to sit out the 2026 season rather than returning to Cleveland.

Why Burrow and the Bengals Benefit

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense have always had their issues with the Browns' defense. A lot of that has to do with Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, but Scwartz was a big part of that.

He's one of the best defensive coordinators on the planet. Not having him in the division and not coaching the best defensive player in the league (Garrett) is a major win for Burrow and the Bengals.

That doesn't mean Cleveland is going to get worse. Who knows what happens with Todd Monken as head coach, but it does mean that their strength did take a step back on Friday when Schwartz stepped down.

Why Do the Bengals Struggle Against the Browns?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right, has a word with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Schwartz does a great job countering when he needs to," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in December. "It’s not just challenging for us. It’s for every team we’ve ever seen on tape against them. You’ve got to be really smart when you play against them.

"They’re a tough matchup for every team they’ve ever played. Sure, it always feels ugly when you play them because he’s disruptive, their whole front is disruptive, their backers are fast and confidence," he continued. "They’re not really complicated, which is a positive for them. They play to their guys’ strengths and do an outstanding job."

Burrow is 4-6 against the Browns in 10 starts against Cleveland. The Browns may have struggled to win games over the past couple of seasons, but their defense certainly took a hit on Friday when Schwartz resigned.

That puts Burrow, the Bengals and the rest of the AFC North in a better position.

