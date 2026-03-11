Cincinnati Bengals Slated To Receive 2027 Compensatory Draft Pick Following Trey Hendrickson's Exit

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on track to get a third-round compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft for losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency this offseason to Baltimore.

The veteran reportedly signed a four-year, $112 million contract with the Bengals' AFC North rivals. The deal could be worth up to $120 million with incentives, which include $60 million guaranteed.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) breaks tackles from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals led 17-14 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over The Cap's Nick Korte confirmed Hendrickson's divisional swap will net Cincinnati the draft pick. For each draft, the NFL awards at least 32 additional picks for certain players, coaches, and executives who depart from their previous teams. Appendix V of the CBA and 2020 Resolution JC-2A nail down the rules of the compensatory draft system.

"And the verdict is that the Ravens were comfortable with trading off a third-round 2027 compensatory pick in exchange for Trey Hendrickson. Such a third-rounder now moves from Baltimore to division rival Cincinnati on the board," Korte posted on X.

Cincinnati had the chance to sign Hendrickson to a long-term extension in each of the prior two offseasons, but that never came to fruition, and they chose not to franchise tag him in search of a trade by last week's deadline.

The 31-year-old was a key part of Cincinnati's two trips to the AFC Championship game this decade, and he was a stalwart health pillar for much of his time until this past season, when he played in just seven games due to injury (four sacks and 11 tackles).

It's a nice minor win for the Bengals, but it still has to sting to see Hendrickson move to a division rival after years of contract issues. It's the first time the team's had a compensatory pick since two fell to them in 2024 after Jessie Bates III, Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell left in free agency. Bates would've sparked a third-round comp pick like Hendrickson has, but Cincinnati signed Orlando Brown Jr. to offset the third-rounder.

They earned two sixth-round comp picks for the losses of Bell and Hurst. The 2027 comp pick is slated to fall at the end of the third round.

