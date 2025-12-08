Zac Taylor Updates Trey Hendrickson, Other Injured Bengals Star Fighting Through Injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to win this weekend to mathematically stay alive in the AFC playoff race, but Trey Hendrickson won't be suiting up against the Ravens at all this Sunday. They also may miss Tee Higgins due to another concussion. He is back in protocol with less than a week to pass through it again after missing the Thanksgiving matchup against Baltimore and then returning yesterday.

"Tee felt good throughout it is what I've gained throughout the game and post game," Taylor said about Higgins. "He did this morning and last night have symptoms again, so we will put him back in the protocol."

Hendrickson's been out since the loss to New York at the end of October and is officially out again this week. Joseph Ossai is also dealing with an injury to monitor at the start of the week.

"PJ [Jules] will be week to week with an ankle laceration, so I think he'll be okay," Taylor said about PJ Jules before updating Hendrickson and Ossai's situations. "[Ossai] might be limited early in the week, but it's a laceration. Trey will be out, so he's seeing another specialist today, and we'll see where that goes."

Taylor's team now has a 3.4% chance on ESPN's NFL Power Index to win the AFC North. That is their only mathematical path to the playoff field this year, as his defense crumbled throughout the season.

Bills stars Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox ripped them apart for 10 catches, 134 yards, and one score on 12 targets in the 39-34 oss on Sunday. They are on pace to allow 179 targets, 128 catches, 1,647 yards, and 20 touchdowns to tight ends this season. Having Hendrickson, Ossai and Shemar Stewart around at points hasn't really done anything to change that, but the healthier the better.

Taylor updated Stewart's injured reserve status as well as they assess his return timeline starting on Wednesday, while noting they need more information on the specialist visit with Hendrickson before making a decision on the rest of Trey's season.

Taylor's crew welcomes the Ravens to Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

