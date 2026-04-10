Cincinnati Native Luke Kuechly Reveals His Top Linebacker in 2026 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Bengals have a major need at the linebacker position. They didn't sign one in free agency. The 2026 NFL Draft is just 13 days away.

Linebacker is certainly in play for the Bengals at No. 10 overall with Ohio State stars Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles high on Cincinnati's list of targets.

What happens if both players are gone? Are there other linebackers worth targeting?

Cincinnati native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly named his top linebacker in this year's class—and it isn't styles.

Rodriguez No. 1

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kuechly believes former Texas Tech star Jacob Rodriguez is the top linebacker in this year's draft class.

“My favorite guy is Jacob Rodriguez,” Kuechly said on the JJ&Luke podcast. “You look at guys like him, and the one thing I think is most important for backers is how quickly can you process. How quickly can you be lined up, you see something happen, and know exactly where you're going to go. And I think he's really good at that. I think he's a really good tackler, and his ball production has been phenomenal. I think four picks last year, he had seven forced fumbles. He was behind the line of scrimmage TFL-wise 11 times, which in college football is a big number. And he's an attacker. Like, he goes, he goes and gets it, he doesn't wait. There's a lot of guys that are big and can run, that make tackles down the field, and you need guys to do that, but it’s fun when you watch guys play backer, and they go this way. And they go forward, and they attack on angles. And you watch guys play, and it's very easy to see with certain guys how much fun they have playing football. And he's one of those guys.”

Rodriguez finished with 128 tackles (11 for loss) seven forced fumbles and four interceptions for the Red Raiders last season. His instincts, athleticism and playmaking ability would likely make him a plug-and-play starter for the Bengals.

Kuechly went on to compare Rodriguez to former Buccaneers legend Lavonte David. That's high praise.

Rodriguez is 40th on Dane Brugler's big board. He's ranked No. 2 behind Styles in Brugler's linebacker rankings.

"Rodriguez has a very average size profile, but his athletic versatility has made him a more instinctive linebacker and helps him play decisively," Brugler wrote in The Beast. "He should immediately compete for a starting role in the NFL."

Ideal Fit

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Bengals have the 41st overall pick in this year's draft. If Rodriguez makes it that far and they don't land Styles at No. 10 overall, then he should be high on their board. He's a playmaker with good instincts and experience.

Rodriguez should make an instant impact wherever he lands—but would have an even bigger role with the Bengals considering their need for a playmaking linebacker.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.