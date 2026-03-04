Experts Rank Trey Hendrickson No. 1 After Bengals’ Major Decision
CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't place the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson ahead of Tuesday's deadline. That means his tenure in Cincinnati is over.
Everyone knows it, including Hendrickson, who posted a goodbye on social media shortly after the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
There's irony to Hendrickson's departure. He led the NFL in sacks in 2024 (17.5) and has 39 sacks in his last 41 NFL games. Despite the Bengals' need for pass rush, his departure felt inevitable.
No. 1 Free Agent
Matt Bowen released his free agent rankings on Tuesday. Hendrickson led the way, which is a precursor to the inevitable: he'll have plenty of suitors in free agency and sign a big contract next week.
"Hendrickson is a relentless defender off the edge, with a deep toolbox of counters and a knack for making plays late in the down," Bowen wrote. "In seven games last season, he had four sacks. His 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures in 2024 were league highs. Hendrickson would immediately upgrade just about any team's defensive line."
Analysis
The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million contract in 2021. He signed a one-year extension prior to the 2023 season and agreed to a re-worked deal last year.
Ultimately, it was time for Hendrickson and the Bengals to part ways. Their failure to reach a long-term deal made this inevitable.
The Bengals should've either committed long-term to Hendrickson last offseason or traded him before free agency. Instead, they went halfway, never got a long-term deal in place and now he'll sign elsewhere.
What About a Compensatory Pick?
When Hendrickson leaves in free agency, it would put the Bengals in position to get a compensatory draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
There's only one problem with that logic: the Bengals are expected to be active in free agency this year.
The compensatory pick formula is based on free agents teams sign and veterans teams lose in free agency. The Bengals should be in the mix for Odafe Oweh, Bryan Cook, Joey Bosa, Leo Chenal and other top free agents.
Cincinnati cannot enter free agency thinking about a possible compensatory pick. That would be unacceptable. They need to spend. If/when they spend, they'll likely miss out on an asset, despite losing [arguably] the NFL's top free agent.
