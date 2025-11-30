Former Bengals Great Wins Title In First Season Coaching Alma Mater

CINCINNATI — A Bengals great achieved more retirement success this week. Carson Palmer is a first-year head coach with the Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles high school team, and they just won their first CIF Southern Section Division I championship in California since 2011. He attended the school before playing at USC and in the NFL. The win made sure legendary schools like Mater Dei and St. Joohn Bosco didn't win.

The No. 12-ranked Eagles beat No. 5 Centennial 42-7 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Palmer went 32-2-1 as a starter there in the late 1990s, igniting his highly successful career, leading to an NFL start in Cincinnati as the No. 1 overall pick in 2003.

The HS team won a combined 10 games in the past two seasons before Palmer took over. He went 46-51 as a starter over his seven years in Cincinnati.

He is one of the five best Bengals passers ever, along with Joe Burrow.

"I just think when you watch him play, nothing is too big," Palmer said about Burrow on the QB Room Podcast in 2023. "Nothing is overwhelming. Last week, watching that game, and you've lost 60% of your offensive line. ... It just never seemed like he even realized that La'el Collins was gone and (Alex) Cappa, these guys were out. It never fazed him."

Palmer had another rising star lead the victory on Saturday. USC commit Trent Mosley caught 10 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) in a massive championship showing.

Watch out Lane Kiffin. The new hottest coach is Carson Palmer. D1 champs in rookie season. pic.twitter.com/8xwXWqacY8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 29, 2025

