Former Bengals Running Back Blasts Cincinnati: 'Worst Franchise in Sports'

Sunday afternoons shut out loss to the Baltimore Ravens not only left fans calling for big changes within the organization, it also prompted former Bengals running back Zack Moss to call out the team.

Following the loss, outrage spread across social media for not only the Bengals failures on offense, but the franchises failure to prepare stadium seating for fans. Seats were covered in snow and ice as fans entered for one of the coldest games in Paycor Stadium history.

Moss took a shot at the team via his X account. who took to X to voice his thoughts on how poorly run he believes the franchise is.

"Been telling people easily the worst franchise in sports!" Moss tweeted.

Moss signed with the Bengals in 2024 as a free agent in March, and was placed on injured reserve with a serious neck injury after appearing in six games (five starts). He had 74 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Moss was released by Cincinnati in July. He suffered a broken neck in three different places.

His comments are noteworthy considering he spent time with the Bills and Colts, before signing with Cincinnati. Moss has racked up 2,318 career rushing yards and 16 touchdowns across 61 games played.

It is one thing for fans to consistently discuss where the Bengals falter as a franchise. When a recent former player has comments like the one he made, it should be documented.

Not only did the Bengals lose on Sunday and get officially eliminated from playoff contention, but they got ripped by a former player that was excited to join the organization less than two years ago.

