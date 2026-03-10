CINCINNATI — A former Bengal retired from the NFL on Monday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst is hanging up his cleats after seeing time in the league from 2018-2024. He spent the 2022 season with Cincinnati, catching 52 passes for 414 yards and two scores.

The 32-year-old has battled multiple health issues while suiting up in the NFL.

Check out his full retirement announcement below:

"These last 12 months. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey and helped me navigate this crazy life over the last 15 years of my sports journey," Hurst posted on Instagram. "From my high school days at Bolles, to getting drafted by the Pirates, walking on at South Carolina, and then making the jump to the NFL.

"It is a blessing how far sports have taken me in this life. When I was stuck in a dorm room at 18 years old in Pirate City, thinking my sports career was over, I never thought I'd turn it into a 7-year NFL career, but I put my head down and worked. I was determined to make football work after baseball failed me, and I never let anyone tell me I couldn't do anything. I wouldn't change a thing about my career; the ups and downs made me dig deep, talk to God more, and find out who I was inside. The answer: a fighter. I fought daily to be the best version of myself that I could, and I hope it showed on the field with the passion 1 played with every snap and every game. To all the fans in the cities I played in, thank you for supporting me along the way, and I hope I represented your hometown well.

"From Columbia to Baltimore, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, and Los Angeles, I got to see the world! I'm truly at peace announcing my retirement today because I checked every box athletically I wanted to. Now it's time to sit back and be the best husband and father I can be!"

