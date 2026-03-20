Former First-Round Pick Could Fill Major Need for Bengals in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but their defense has been so bad over the last two or three years that it hasn't mattered how good the offense has been.

As a result, the Bengals took to free agency this offseason to add a trio of impact makers. They added Bryan Cook at safety, Boye Mafe at edge rusher, and Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle. All three should step into big roles for the Bengals.

Despite those additions, they need to do more. The Bengals need to keep adding this offseason.

Bengals Still Need Defensive Line Help

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defensive line still needs help. The Bengals lost Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson in free agency, but only added Mafe to replace them. They had the worst run defense in the league last season, but only added Allen to boost the unit.

The Bengals need to add one or two more defensive linemen this offseason if they're serious about turning the unit around. That doesn't even mention the help they need at linebacker.

But the Bengals have an intriguing option emerging before their eyes right now. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins fully intends on playing this season, though he's still rehabbing a foot injury. Wilkins hasn't played since the first half of the 2024 season.

Christian Wilkins A Sleeper Target

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Friday. "So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants."

There are some issues with the idea of adding Wilkins. Obviously, it would come with big risks, as he hasn't played in an NFL game in nearly two years due to multiple foot injuries.

Wilkins should sign a very team-friendly deal as he looks to work his way back into the NFL. Assuming he is willing to sign a team-friendly deal, the Bengals wouldn't have the excuse of it being too expensive of a deal for them to pursue.

The last time he was healthy, he was dominant. The Bengals likely wouldn't get the dominant version of Wilkins after these injuries, but if he's an upgrade over what they have now, it would be a good move.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.