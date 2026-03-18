Bengals May Have Hit Jackpot With 3-Year, $60 Million Offseason Signing

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with one of the worst defenses in the league, though their offense has been good enough, when healthy, to keep the Bengals in a lot of games.

Still, they needed to add to their defense in a big way, especially considering both starting edge rushers, Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai, were heading to free agency. With both Hendrickson and Ossai leaving in free agency, the Bengals were left to go after other free agents.

To replace these two on the edge, the Bengals signed former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to help anchor their defense. They were also able to land Bryan Cook at safety and Jonathan Allen at defense tackle.

Pro Football Focus's Gordon McGuinness recently shared a lot of high praise for the Bengals addition of Mafe, listing it as a "very good" addition this offseason, though the Bengals gave him slightly more than PFF's three-year, $49 million contract projection.

Boye Mafe is a Very Underrated Pass Rusher on the Verge of a Breakout

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 8, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bengals make their second addition of the tampering period's first day, and it's another strong move to boost their defense," McGuinness wrote. "Mafe has earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 and produced 40 or more pressures in each of the past three seasons. Given that Trey Hendrickson is unlikely to return to Cincinnati, this was a shrewd move at a reasonable price, all things considered."

The signing of Mafe could prove to be pivotal for the Bengals, though box score watchers might not love the move because Mafe hasn't broken out in the sacks department over the last two years. He recorded six sacks in 2024 and two sacks in 2025 after recording nine sacks in 2023.

But Mafe has been getting better, despite not finishing the quarterback off through the ground as much. His PFF grade is near 70 and he recorded 40 quarterback pressures last season. He also ranked in the top 20 in the NFL in quarterback hurries.

There are more ways to impact the quarterback than just sacking them. Mafe finds himself in the backfield more than a lot of edge rushers around the league. Over time, he should begin finishing these sacks, but for the time being, pressuring the quarterback is enough impact to help the defense.

Mafe's sack total should be expected to increase if he can continue to win as a pass rusher. A lot of things contribute to a player recording a sack. A lot of them aren't in the edge rusher's control. But Mafe is doing all the right things and the Bengals seemingly value that about him.

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