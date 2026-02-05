Hamilton County Announces Suite Furniture, Equipment Auction For Bengals Fans

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is auctioning off Bengals-branded furniture from the team's old suite setups this offseason. The county announced Nicodemus Auction Company is sending the items to the highest bidders on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10:00 a.m. at 1701 Patricia McCollum Way, in Cincinnati.

The auction falls in line with the new stadium lease deal signed between the county and the franchise last summer. It includes $470 million for stadium improvements, like upgrading the suites.

The county is investing $350 million worth of improvements into Paycor Stadium between 2025 and 2027, including elevator and escalator upgrades and replacement of all general assignment seats, Wi-Fi and audio-visual systems, renovating the visiting team locker room, and more.

Fans can already bid on the items according to a release from the county.

"Following major suite renovations at Paycor Stadium, fans and collectors have a rare opportunity to bid on authentic stadium furnishings removed from the suites," A press release stated. "Items available include: Bengals-branded bar stools and chairs, bar tables and padded stadium seats, bar sinks, beer taps, ice chests, and mini-refrigerators. Perfect for home bars, basements, businesses, or anyone looking to own a piece of Bengals history."

There is some fine print listed below for prospective bidders:

18% buyer’s premium on all purchases

Additional 4% fee for credit card payments

Cash and credit cards accepted

All items must be removed on the day of the auction unless prior arrangements are made

Check out the auction website here.

