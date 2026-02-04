Joe Burrow Gives Short Response Regarding Quarterbacks He Looks Up To

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow isn't looking up to any other quarterbacks right now.

The Bengals franchise player made that comment on the sidelines of Tuesday's NFL Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco, California. Burrow has been arguably the best pure passer in the NFL this decade when healthy.

"Right now, nobody," Burrow said to DAZN when asked about which quarterback he looks up to.

The star played in his third career Pro Bowl last night after another season that was cut short due to injury. Burrow was elite when he suited up, though.

He started eight games and completed 173 of 259 pass attempts for 1,809 yards and 17 TDs with five INTs in his sixth NFL season. He fought back from a Week 2 turf toe injury in Week 13 to lead the NFL in completions (152), tie for second in TD passes (15), rank third in passing yards (1,620), fifth in completion percentage (68.2), and fifth in passer rating (102.2) over the last six weeks of the campaign.

He finished second behind Matthew Stafford this past season with a 91.8 Pro Football Focus grade. Burrow's never graded below 75.1 overall in a season (posted that as a rookie), and has four seasons graded 91 or better.

The Bengals are trying to do all they can to field the right pieces around him to get back to the AFC Championship game for the third time in his career.

"I don't know. I don't know if there's anything I can do," Burrow said about staying healthy. "I work really hard to be great at this and put myself in a good position. Whatever that looks like, I'm not sure. I'll certainly think critically about that. Maybe make some changes, maybe not. Maybe I'll decide what I'm doing is great, and things just happen. But I'll think about it."

Check out the full clip from Burrow below:

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok