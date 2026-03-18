The Cincinnati Bengals address their defense early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Edge rusher is one of their top needs following the departures of Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency.

Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height is one of many players they could target. The Bengals are bringing Height in for a visit according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Height, who has an NFL-ready frame at 6-3, had a productive senior season at Texas Tech as he recorded 21 solo tackles and 10 sacks while tacking on two forced fumbles. Height had an unusual collegiate career, as he played meaningful snaps for four different programs in four seasons, starting with Auburn in 2021, USC in 2023, Georgia Tech in 2024, and Texas Tech in 2025.

Across four seasons of meaningful snaps, Height was involved with 111 tackles, 57 of which were solo. Height finished his collegiate career with 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception.

Early Round Target?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Bengals will most likely take the best defensive player available with the No. 10 overall pick, Height could very well be on the board in the middle rounds as he has been projected as a late second-round pick to early third-round pick. If the Bengals select someone in the secondary with No. 10 overall, they could dip back in the second or third round and pick up Heights.

Height Recorded Impressive Metrics at Combine

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height had an impressive NFL combine showing. He posted a 4.64 40-yard dash, which put him in the 89th percentile among his position group. He also had a 39-inch vertical and a 9-7 broad jump that landed him in the 94th percentile.

Age May Be An Issue

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height’s best collegiate game came with Texas Tech against the Kansas Jayhawks as he logged two sacks and six total tackles. He played in 50 collegiate games and recorded a total of 1645 snaps. The only real downside to selecting Height with an early-round pick would be his age. He will be 25 years old on April 13. That could force him down draft boards.

The Bengals will add to their defense is this year's draft and Height is one of the many players they could target in the second or third rounds. They have the 41st and 72nd overall picks in rounds two and three, respectively.

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