Cincinnati Bengals Betting Win Total Changes Slightly Following 2026 NFL Draft
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The Bengals are still holding firm at a 9.5-game betting win total following the 2026 NFL Draft, but the juice is loose.
When those lines opened in February, Cincinnati was -115 to go over 9.5 wins and -105 to go under on DraftKings Sportsbook. As of this writing, the over is priced at -145, while the under is +120.
Cincinnati is one of the most popular bets across a bunch of different wagers after their trade for Dexter Lawrence and a widely-praised draft haul.
There are plenty of logical reasons why Cincinnati could get back to a double-digit win total for the first time since 2022. Joe Burrow is one of the three best passers in the world, the coaching staff is fully retained, the entire offense is coming back, the defense has been remade and fleshed out with more depth than the past two seasons combined, plus, they face a third-place schedule after last year's 6-11 finish.
The Bengals brass is very excited to get rolling into more intense parts of team building next month and beyond.
The only spot they really haven't addressed is linebacker, which could see a veteran influx anytime in the next few months.
"It’s how it can fall," Bengals assistant general manager Steven Radicevic said on Saturday. "We had linebackers stacked in free agency. We had linebackers stacked in the draft that we would have taken. But it’s just the way it falls. We’re happy with the players we took in free agency. Looking back on it at this point, I don’t think we’d change anything we’ve done in free agency or in the draft. I feel like we’ve gotten good value with a lot of our signings or in the draft.”
Full Win Total Slate
Check out all of the current betting win totals below from Bet365 Sportsbook, plus the odds to go over and under:
Cardinals 4.5 +115 -145
Falcons 7.5 +105 -135
Ravens 11.5 +110 -140
Bills 10.5 -130 +100
Panthers 6.5 -130 +100
Bears 9.5 +100 -130
Bengals 9.5 -130 +100
Browns 6.5 +130 -165
Cowboys 8.5 -150 +120
Broncos 9.5 -130 +100
Lions 10.5 -115 -105
Packers 10.5 +105 -135
Texans 9.5 -115 -105
Colts 8.5 +105 -135
Jaguars 9.5 +110 -140
Chiefs 10.5 +110 -140
Chargers 10.5 +115 -145
Rams 11.5 +105 -135
Raiders 5.5 -130 +100
Dolphins 4.5 -110 -110
Vikings 8.5 -105 -115
Patriots 9.5 -135 +105
Saints 7.5 -115 -105
Giants 7.5 +100 -130
Jets 5.5 -110 -110
Eagles 10.5 +110 -140
Steelers 8.5 +110 -140
49ers 10.5 +105 -135
Seahawks 10.5 -135 +105
Buccaneers 8.5 -105 -115
Titans 6.5 -115 -105
Commanders 7.5 -130 +100
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.