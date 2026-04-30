Cincinnati Bengals Betting Win Total Changes Slightly Following 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals are still holding firm at a 9.5-game betting win total following the 2026 NFL Draft, but the juice is loose.

When those lines opened in February, Cincinnati was -115 to go over 9.5 wins and -105 to go under on DraftKings Sportsbook. As of this writing, the over is priced at -145, while the under is +120.

Cincinnati is one of the most popular bets across a bunch of different wagers after their trade for Dexter Lawrence and a widely-praised draft haul.

There are plenty of logical reasons why Cincinnati could get back to a double-digit win total for the first time since 2022. Joe Burrow is one of the three best passers in the world, the coaching staff is fully retained, the entire offense is coming back, the defense has been remade and fleshed out with more depth than the past two seasons combined, plus, they face a third-place schedule after last year's 6-11 finish.

The Bengals brass is very excited to get rolling into more intense parts of team building next month and beyond.

The only spot they really haven't addressed is linebacker, which could see a veteran influx anytime in the next few months.

"It’s how it can fall," Bengals assistant general manager Steven Radicevic said on Saturday. "We had linebackers stacked in free agency. We had linebackers stacked in the draft that we would have taken. But it’s just the way it falls. We’re happy with the players we took in free agency. Looking back on it at this point, I don’t think we’d change anything we’ve done in free agency or in the draft. I feel like we’ve gotten good value with a lot of our signings or in the draft.”

Seems like every single year bettors crown the Bengals as the offseason champs 😅 pic.twitter.com/1LhFrs3pKe — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 28, 2026

Full Win Total Slate

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) talk between plays in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Check out all of the current betting win totals below from Bet365 Sportsbook, plus the odds to go over and under:

Cardinals 4.5 +115 -145

Falcons 7.5 +105 -135

Ravens 11.5 +110 -140

Bills 10.5 -130 +100

Panthers 6.5 -130 +100

Bears 9.5 +100 -130

Bengals 9.5 -130 +100

Browns 6.5 +130 -165

Cowboys 8.5 -150 +120

Broncos 9.5 -130 +100

Lions 10.5 -115 -105

Packers 10.5 +105 -135

Texans 9.5 -115 -105

Colts 8.5 +105 -135

Jaguars 9.5 +110 -140

Chiefs 10.5 +110 -140

Chargers 10.5 +115 -145

Rams 11.5 +105 -135

Raiders 5.5 -130 +100

Dolphins 4.5 -110 -110

Vikings 8.5 -105 -115

Patriots 9.5 -135 +105

Saints 7.5 -115 -105

Giants 7.5 +100 -130

Jets 5.5 -110 -110

Eagles 10.5 +110 -140

Steelers 8.5 +110 -140

49ers 10.5 +105 -135

Seahawks 10.5 -135 +105

Buccaneers 8.5 -105 -115

Titans 6.5 -115 -105

Commanders 7.5 -130 +100

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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