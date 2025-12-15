Ja'Marr Chase Hints at Possible Bengals Changes After Playoff Elimination

CINCINNATI — The Bengals fell to 4-10 on the season and were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday afternoon when they lost to the Ravens 24-0 at Paycor Stadium.

It was the first time they've been shutout with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Ja'Marr Chase finished with 10 catches for 132 yards.

Chase voiced some confidence in Bengals' coaching staff, but hinted that change could be needed.

"Yeah. We had great plays today that gave us opportunities to score and kill them deep, but sometimes we didn’t connect, and so be it," Chase said when asked if he still believes in this group.

What changes are needed?

“If I had a say-so, it would probably be something," Chase said. "But I don’t know what I could do. All I can do is control what I can control."

The Bengals haven't made the playoffs in three-straight seasons. After winning the AFC and making it to Super Bowl LVI as a rookie and making it back to the AFC Championship Game in is second season, Chase hasn't been back to the playoffs.

What if someone would have told him that the Bengals' playoff loss at Arrowhead would've been the start of a three-year drought?

"I probably wouldn't believe you," Chase said bluntly.

Burrow made it clear he believes in the Bengals' front office and coaching staff. Chase was a bit colder.

Regardless of the "what," it's clear that something needs to change at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are 4-10 and have clinched their first losing season since 2020.

"We haven’t been a good football team," Burrow said. "Bad football teams do losing things. If you’re wanting to compete for championships and be in the playoffs, then number one, your quarterback needs to play better than I did today."

Burrow took blame, but the conversation around head coach Zac Taylor and other coaches on the staff is certainly going to be interesting over the next few weeks with the Bengals officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 62,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok