Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals Ownership After Season Finale Loss

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow knows what the organization has to do to fix its' team over the next few months. That starts with being aggressive in free agency.

Burrow made it clear that free agency is a key element that could help get the team back into Super Bowl contention.

"That’s of paramount importance," Burrow said on Sunday. You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better."

Cincinnati has missed the playoffs in three-straight seasons. That playoff-less streak comes after the most successful two-year run in team history.

The Bengals made it to Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and back to the AFC Championship Game the following season. They haven't made the playoffs since. Their lack of external free agent additions is a big reason why they've come up short.

Defensive tackle TJ Slaton was the only external free agent that they signed to start last March. A 9-8 team that had clear holes and expected to make a Super Bowl run only signed one veteran starter?

Yes. And it's unacceptable. It was unacceptable last year and would be incomprehensible if they go that route again. They need to spend money, be aggressive and add to the team in free agency this offseason.

The Bengals did sign Dalton Risner 10 days before the season started and he ultimately became a starter, but he was thrust into action far too soon to actually be in football shape. It took him a few months to get comfortable in the system and play at the level that he was playing at down the stretch in the final weeks of the season.

Where are the Bengals weak? The front office needs to make those changes. The star quarterback also praised the coaching staff.

"I’m very confident in our coaching staff," Burrow said. "I know those guys work really hard to put us in good positions and I always feel well prepared and put in the best spot to succeed. From that standpoint, I think we’re in a good spot."

Burrow believes the Bengals need to keep their coaches and make a real effort to add to their team in free agency. It's that simple.

We'll see if they do what they need to do this offseason, but all eyes are on Bengals ownership and the front office.

